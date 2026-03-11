HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Indian students start leaving Iran, 1st batch to depart today

Indian students start leaving Iran, 1st batch to depart today

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 16:39 IST

x

According to information shared with students, those enrolled at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences, and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences have been offered two evacuation routes -- either through Armenia or Azerbaijan.

Funeral of soldiers killed in Tehran

IMAGE: People attend a funeral ceremony for the Iranian military commanders who were killed in strikes, in Tehran, on March 11, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian students have begun leaving Iran amid rising security concerns due to the regional conflict.
  • Students from major universities in Tehran have been offered evacuation routes through Armenia or Azerbaijan.
  • Many students have booked Flydubai commercial flights from March 15 onward to return to India.
  • 86 Indian students in Shiraz may travel via Shiraz-Qom–Baku before flying to India.
  • Student groups say many Indian students fear the situation in Iran is unsafe and are seeking evacuation assistance.

Indian students studying in Iran have begun making arrangements to leave the country amid growing safety concerns, with the first batch expected to depart for the Armenia border on Thursday as evacuation plans gradually take shape.

According to information shared with students, those enrolled at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Medical Sciences, and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences have been offered two evacuation routes -- either through Armenia or Azerbaijan.

Authorities and student groups have been coordinating to ensure that those willing to leave can travel safely to the designated exit points.

Several students, however, have opted to return to India by commercial flights instead of crossing land borders immediately.

A large number of them have booked flights with flydubai scheduled for March 15, March 16, and the following days, which will allow them to travel back home once they reach nearby international airports.

'Many students requested evacuation' 

At Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, where 86 Indian medical students are currently pursuing their studies, local authorities have suggested a separate evacuation route to facilitate their movement.

Under this plan, students can travel via Shiraz–Qom–Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, from where they can board international flights to India.

The evacuation arrangements come amid rising anxiety among Indian students across different Iranian universities, many of whom have been closely monitoring the situation and seeking assistance from student organisations and public representatives.

Mohammad Momin Khan said he has been receiving distress calls from Indian students enrolled at Golestan University of Medical Sciences, Kerman University of Medical Sciences, and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences.

According to him, many students have been urging authorities to arrange evacuation as they fear conditions across the country may not be safe.

"Students are calling continuously and requesting evacuation as they believe no part of Iran is currently safe," Khan said, highlighting the concerns being expressed by students and their families back home.

He also acknowledged the efforts of political representatives who have been in touch with students and coordinating assistance.

Khan expressed gratitude to Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi for extending support and helping raise the concerns of Indian students with the relevant authorities.

With several batches preparing to leave over the coming days, students and families are hoping that arrangements for safe passage and travel will continue to improve as more people seek to return to India.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

RELATED STORIES

Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian national among injured
Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian national among injured
Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?
Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Boots on ground in Iran not ruled out: US
Boots on ground in Iran not ruled out: US
'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'
'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam1:31

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz0:35

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO