Over 200 dead as Israel launches 'extensive strikes' on Gaza

At least 200 people were killed in Gaza on Tuesday after the Israeli military conducted "extensive strikes" on Hamas, ending a weeks-long deadlock over extending the ceasefire that paused fighting in January.

IMAGE: Dead bodies lie at Nasser hospital following Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 18, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) said in a joint statement that they were conducting extensive strikes on targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the strikes were ordered after "Hamas's repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators."

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said.

The surprise attack shattered a period of relative calm during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and raised the prospect of a full return to fighting in a 17-month war that has killed over 48,000 Palestinians and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

It also raised questions about the fate of the roughly two dozen Israeli hostages held by Hamas who are believed to still be alive.

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel's actions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the "Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza."

"As President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay: All hell will break lose," Leavitt told Fox News.