News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Over 10,000 new Covid cases reported after 8 months

Over 10,000 new Covid cases reported after 8 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 13, 2023 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 testing, in Gurugram. Photograph: ANI Photo

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria
XBB.1.16 likely behind recent Covid spike: Dr Guleria
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
Met Dhoni's Cute Little Fan?
Met Dhoni's Cute Little Fan?
Why Did Supreme Court Strengthen UAPA?
Why Did Supreme Court Strengthen UAPA?
CLSA upgrades Bajaj Finance as it logs record customer
CLSA upgrades Bajaj Finance as it logs record customer
Revealed! Dhoni continues to play despite knee injury
Revealed! Dhoni continues to play despite knee injury
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Amid Covid surge, the reality: Few vaccination centres

Amid Covid surge, the reality: Few vaccination centres

Covovax as Covid booster jab on CoWIN soon

Covovax as Covid booster jab on CoWIN soon

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances