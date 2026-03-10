Over 1,000 Indians stranded in Doha evacuated in 3 days

Amid travel disruptions, Indian nationals have successfully been evacuated from Doha with the help of Qatar Airways and the Indian embassy, offering a lifeline to those stranded.

IMAGE: A Qatar Airways airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2026. Photograph: Raghed Waked/Reuters

Key Points Qatar Airways is operating flights to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi to facilitate the return of stranded Indian passengers.

The Indian Embassy in Doha is assisting with travel arrangements, including facilitating travel to Saudi Arabia via the Salwa border for those with Saudi visas.

Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to comply with local safety guidelines and avoid spreading rumours on social media.

Indian nationals in Iran are advised not to approach land borders without prior coordination with the Indian Embassy.

Over 1,000 Indian nationals stranded in Doha have been evacuated over the past three days, authorities said on Monday.

Qatar Airways operated a Doha-New Delhi flight on Monday on which more than 300 Indian passengers stranded in Doha travelled to India, the Embassy of India in Doha, Qatar, said on its X handle.

"We thank Qatar Airways for operating the flight and for cooperating with the Embassy of India, Doha, for the same. Altogether, close to 1,000 Indians stranded in Doha on transit or short-term visits have departed on Qatar Airways flights over the last three days," it said.

"We are especially grateful to Qatar Airways for facilitating one urgent case of repatriation of mortal remains (death due to natural causes) of an Indian national and the travel of the family concerned on humanitarian grounds. We also thank the Indian community volunteers for their assistance to the family concerned," it said.

The post further read that Qatar Airways is planning three flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi for March 10. The passengers who are stranded are encouraged to use these flights for travelling to India.

It also said that, those who want to travel to Saudi Arabia via the Salwa border crossing remain available if people hold a Saudi visa.

Several Indians have travelled to Saudi Arabia to take flights to India since the conflict started. The Embassy has also been taking up cases of stranded passengers requesting Saudi visas.

"We thank Qatari and Saudi authorities for the same," it said.

Meanwhile, the Indian community is advised to strictly comply with the guidelines of Qatar's Ministry of Interior for their safety and security.

Please use social media responsibly and do not take or share photos, especially related to the current situation. It is also advised that only authentic sources of information should be relied upon; please do not fall for rumours, the post said.

Travel advisory for Indians in Iran

Also, in Iran, "India advised its nationals not to approach any of the land borders of Iran for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the Embassy."

"Any movement towards land border points should be undertaken only after obtaining explicit guidance from the Embassy."

The advisory further said that," the Embassy will not be in a position to extend assistance once an individual has exited Iranian territory and is unable to enter the third country concerned.