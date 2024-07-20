Outage: Passengers struggle for 2nd day as flight delays continue

Following the global Microsoft outage, passengers at airports across the country continued to face problems for the second day on Saturday.

IMAGE: Passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, July 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

"I was travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru yesterday. The flight got cancelled...Although we were provided with the service, but they did not accommodate us. We had to wait for the whole night and have not slept for the whole night," a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai said.

A passenger at Delhi airport said that most of the flights are delayed.

"I am travelling to London, and my flight is delayed by half an hour at least. There is a long queue outside the airport. Most of the flights are delayed," he added.

Meanwhile, Chennai Airport flights are disrupted, and air traffic is affected due to the blue screen error for the second day.

A passenger named Prabakaran who came to catch a flight to the Maldives said he is clueless about where to stay.

"From tomorrow (Sunday), my work permit gets over, so I am in a must-go situation to go to the Maldives today (Saturday), but due to the cancelled flight, I have been asked to go tomorrow. I am clueless about where to stay and about job assurance," he said.

Another passenger at Chennai International Airport said, "I am a medical doctor from Sri Lanka. I was to go to Bhubaneswar to give a lecture, but yesterday night my flight got cancelled. Then today morning, I couldn't find a flight back to Bhubaneswar. So I'm going back to Sri Lanka, but now I cannot get a flight, so I'm stuck here."

Microsoft Windows users were experiencing the "Blue Screen of Death" error that caused their computers to shut down or restart.

Services across multiple sectors were affected worldwide on Friday due to a technical problem at the US-based Microsoft and American cyber security company Crowdstrike.

Meanwhile, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team has issued an advisory, CIAD-2024-0035, addressing the severe outage impacting Microsoft Windows systems.

Notably, the outage affected companies across various sectors, from airlines, banks, food chains, and brokerage houses, to news organisations and railway networks. The travel industry was greatly affected, causing significant delays in flights across the world.