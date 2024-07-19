News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Microsoft outage hits bank services, flights globally

Microsoft outage hits bank services, flights globally

Source: PTI
July 19, 2024 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

Mineral

Photograph: Rickey Rogers/Reuters

Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved.

 

A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.

Microsoft, crowdstrike and Windows are trending on X (formerly Twitter).

On outage tracking website Downdetector, users reported problems across Microsoft line-up including Azure, and Teams.

Microsoft said it is investigating the issue "impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services".

"Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," according to Microsoft 365 Status post on X.

The glitch is causing users to see the Blue Screen of Death error messages, and there are widespread reports of disruptions in international airlines, banks and media outlets.

"Blue screen of death reported at multiple companies - Crowd Strike attack. Are you also facing ?," wrote a user on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nirmalaji's Chance To Revisit Fiscal Math
Nirmalaji's Chance To Revisit Fiscal Math
Why Are Milk Prices On The Boil?
Why Are Milk Prices On The Boil?
Google Unveils AI For India's Developers
Google Unveils AI For India's Developers
SC dismisses Bilkis's rapists plea against remission
SC dismisses Bilkis's rapists plea against remission
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Is Shraddha Getting Married? She Answers
Aussie hockey star amputates finger for Olympics
Aussie hockey star amputates finger for Olympics
Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir
Kohli Assures BCCI About Gambhir

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Can Freedom 125 Disrupt 2-Wheeler Market?

Can Freedom 125 Disrupt 2-Wheeler Market?

WazirX Loses $234 Million In Security Breach

WazirX Loses $234 Million In Security Breach

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances