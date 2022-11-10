News
Rediff.com  » News » Out on bail, Raut says he will meet Modi, Shah

Out on bail, Raut says he will meet Modi, Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 10, 2022 12:45 IST
A day after his release from jail in a money laundering case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed his arrest was political and that such kind of “vendetta politics” was not seen in the country earlier.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut flashes the victory sign following his release from Arthur Road Jail, in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

A special court in Mumbai granted bail to Rajya Sabha member Raut on Wednesday, saying his arrest was “illegal” and a "witch-hunt”.

Raut, who was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday after 100 days, told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday that he will soon meet his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar.

The NCP is an ally of the Thackeray-led Sena faction.

Raut said he will also meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the coming days.

 

The parliamentarian said he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but did not give details about it.

“I was in solitary confinement, just like Savarkar and Tilak. Even my arrest was political and I used my time for a good purpose. Whatever my party, my family and I had to endure…we have suffered. My family has lost a lot. It happens in life and politics," Raut said.

“But the country has never seen this kind of politics. Our country was under foreign rule for 150 years, but we did not see this kind of political vendetta in the country. Even the enemies were treated nicely,” he said.

Raut claimed the state was being run by Deputy CM Fadnavis and that the new (Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis) government had taken some good decisions.

The ED had arrested Raut in a money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
