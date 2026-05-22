Out of 25 lakh SIR appeals, 4043 names back in Bengal voter rolls

A recent report reveals that West Bengal's appellate tribunals have made slow progress in resolving appeals related to the electoral roll revision, raising questions about the efficiency of the process and its impact on voter inclusion.

IMAGE: People wait to attend hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls at Jadavpur Centre, Kolkata, January 4, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal tribunals have disposed of only 0.26% of the 25 lakh appeals filed against electoral roll revisions.

Of the cases decided, approximately 61.5% of appeals were allowed, restoring names to the electoral rolls.

Murshidabad and Malda reported low disposal figures despite a high number of appeals and deletions.

The appellate process was initiated following Supreme Court directives to address grievances arising from the revision process.

The revision exercise aimed to improve the integrity and accuracy of West Bengal's electoral rolls.

The SIR-linked appellate tribunals in West Bengal have disposed of only 6,581 cases, around 0.26 per cent of the nearly 25 lakh appeals filed against decisions taken by judicial officers during the electoral roll revision exercise, official data showed on Thursday.

Of the cases decided by 12 of the 19 tribunals till May 14, some 4,043 appeals were allowed, meaning the names of nearly 61.5 per cent of the disposed cases made it back to the electoral rolls, while 1,267 were rejected, according to the EC data.

The status of over 1,200 remaining cases among the disposed matters was not immediately clear from the data.

Supreme Court Intervention in Electoral Roll Revision

The tribunals were constituted on March 20, following the Supreme Court directions to establish an appellate mechanism for grievances arising out of judicial officers' decisions during the revision process.

Kolkata North and Kolkata South together accounted for 1,777 disposals, around 27 per cent of the total cases decided so far.

The tribunal handling the two electoral districts was headed by retired Calcutta high court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, who resigned on May 7, citing personal reasons. More than 51,000 appeals remain pending in the two districts.

Regional Disparities in Appeal Disposals

Murshidabad and Malda, which recorded large numbers of appeals and deletions during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, reported comparatively low disposal figures.

Murshidabad saw 112 appeals disposed of out of more than 6.29 lakh filed, while Malda recorded 185 disposals against over 5.26 lakh pleas.

According to officials, hearings were conducted through both online and offline modes, though physical appearances remained limited.

The number of disposed appeals has risen to around 10,000, although updated official figures are yet to be released, they said.

Election Commission's Efforts to Improve Electoral Rolls

"The appellate process follows the Supreme Court directives, and we are making every effort to ensure eligible electors receive an opportunity to present their cases," a senior Election Commission official said.

Another EC functionary said the revision exercise was aimed at improving the integrity of the electoral rolls.

"The Special Intensive Revision was undertaken to address discrepancies and ensure greater accuracy and transparency in the voters' list," the official said.

Background of the Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court had on February 20 directed judicial intervention in the revision exercise, observing a trust deficit between the Election Commission and the then West Bengal government over the preparation of electoral rolls.

Acting on the apex court's directions, the Calcutta high court recommended around 700 judicial officers to examine cases flagged during the revision process. These officers scrutinised appeals of more than 60 lakh electors identified through the EC's verification process for alleged inconsistencies in identity-related documents.

Ahead of the assembly elections held on April 23 and 29, over 27 lakh names were deleted from the electoral rolls following the verification exercise.

The apex court ordered the setting up of appellate tribunals comprising retired high court judges to hear challenges against the decisions of judicial officers.

A total of 1,607 voters cleared by the tribunals up to 48 hours before the first and second polling were allowed to exercise their franchise.