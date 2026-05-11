HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Deleted votes exceeded victory margins on 31 seats: TMC in SC

Deleted votes exceeded victory margins on 31 seats: TMC in SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 16:39 IST

x

The Supreme Court has granted Mamata Banerjee and others the opportunity to file fresh applications concerning claims that victory margins were smaller than the number of votes deleted during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks to media in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Supreme Court allows Mamata Banerjee to file fresh applications regarding vote deletion claims.
  • Banerjee alleges victory margins in 31 seats were less than the number of votes deleted during the Special Intensive Revision.
  • Election Commission argues the remedy is an election petition.
  • The case concerns the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal assembly constituencies.

The Supreme Court on Monday said former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and others can file fresh applications regarding their claim that the victory margins were less than the deletion of votes during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in various assembly constituencies.

Supreme Court's Observation

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions after senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that in 31 seats, victory margins were less than the number of votes deleted. 

Election Commission's Response

The Election Commission opposed the submissions, saying that the remedy was an election petition, and the poll panel can be held accountable for issues related to the SIR and the consequential appeals against the addition or deletion of votes.

Background of the Case

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the state, the BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, while TMC won 80 seats.

The state registered a record voter turnout of above 90 per cent in the polls.

The apex court bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Mamata Banerjee, related to the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

SIR hearing: Will Mamata argue in SC today?
SIR hearing: Will Mamata argue in SC today?
Will move court on Tuesday against inhuman conduct of SIR: Mamata
Will move court on Tuesday against inhuman conduct of SIR: Mamata
SC seeks EC response on TMC MPs' plea over Bengal electoral rolls
SC seeks EC response on TMC MPs' plea over Bengal electoral rolls
Halt 'flawed' SIR or risk mass disenfranchisement, Mamata warns EC
Halt 'flawed' SIR or risk mass disenfranchisement, Mamata warns EC
SC asks poll panel to respond to parties' pleas on SIR in 2 weeks
SC asks poll panel to respond to parties' pleas on SIR in 2 weeks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Historic first-ever 'Kumbhabhishekam' at Somnath Temple4:43

Historic first-ever 'Kumbhabhishekam' at Somnath Temple

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin0:45

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin

Suspects in Chandranath Rath murder case produced in Barasat District Court amid tight security2:49

Suspects in Chandranath Rath murder case produced in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO