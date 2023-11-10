News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Our strong ties give...': India, US hold 2+2 meet

'Our strong ties give...': India, US hold 2+2 meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 10, 2023 13:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India and the United States on Friday held extensive deliberations to further expand their global strategic partnership through greater defence industrial ties, enhancing engagement in the Indo-Pacific and boosting cooperation in key areas such as critical minerals and high-technology.

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 2+2 ministerial talks in New Delhi. Photograph: @MEAIndia/X

The US delegation at the 2+2 ministerial talks was led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side.

"Our dialogue today will be an opportunity to advance the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden to build a forward looking partnership and construct a shared global agenda," Jaishankar said in his televised opening remarks.

"We are exploring cooperation in new domains such as critical technologies, collaboration in civil outer space and in areas of critical minerals," he said.

 

In his remarks, Blinken said both sides are promoting a free and open, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific including by strengthening the US-India partnership through the Quad.

He said the focus is to bolster the partnership in international peace, security and specifically working to promote rules-based order, uphold principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

In his opening comments, Singh said the India-US bilateral relationship has seen a growing interest in strategic convergence and enhanced defence cooperation.

"Defence cooperation remains one of the most important pillars of our bilateral relationship," he said.

"We look forward to closely working with the US across domains of capability building," Singh said.

US Defence Secretary Austin, in his opening remarks, said in the face of urgent global challenges, it is more important than ever that the world's two largest democracies exchange views, find common goals and "deliver for our people".

"Our increasingly strong ties give us all hope for the future of this partnership and our common efforts towards a more secure world," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Litmus Test For India-US Relationship
Litmus Test For India-US Relationship
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
'Don't Expect US Help In A War With China'
'Biden has thrown out the rule book for India'
'Biden has thrown out the rule book for India'
Who Played Irrfan's Double In This Film?
Who Played Irrfan's Double In This Film?
ED attaches Pawan Munjal's assets worth Rs 24.95 cr
ED attaches Pawan Munjal's assets worth Rs 24.95 cr
When Austin Arrived...When Blinken Came...
When Austin Arrived...When Blinken Came...
IIT students move police against pro-Palestinian talk
IIT students move police against pro-Palestinian talk
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

We leave it for India to decide: White House on...

We leave it for India to decide: White House on...

'US has not indicated any intent to punish India'

'US has not indicated any intent to punish India'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances