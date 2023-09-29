'US has not indicated any intent to punish India'

'Until the situation changes, I expect Washington to continue to behave the same way.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and US President Joe Biden at the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 summit in New Delhi, September 9, 2023. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Reuters

"India's response to the allegations has not helped its reputation. Presumably, the Indian government should have nothing to hide and should want the investigation to be thorough and conclusive," says Dr Adam Chapnick, professor of Defence Studies, Canadian Forces College in Toronto.

Dr Chapnick teaches courses on Canadian foreign policy and has authored several books and essays on Canadian foreign relations.

"The aggressive reaction by the Indian government, it seems to me, has not done it any favours," Dr Chapnnick tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih in an e-mail interview discussing the aftermath of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against India.

How will Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations further impact India-Canada relationship in the 1. short term, and 2. long term?

The significant impact in the short term is that neither side is willing to back down, and India in particular doesn't seem to see any negative ramifications from responding aggressively.

In the long term, the results of the investigation into India's alleged responsibility will have a significant impact on how the relationship evolves or devolves.

The last major breach of trust between the two countries (when India used Canadian 'peaceful' nuclear technology to become a nuclear power) took decades to resolve.

How difficult will it be to mend this relationship?

What diplomatic tight-rope walking will it require from both countries to get the relationship back on even keel?

It depends on the outcome of the investigation. That said, the relationship has never been particularly good. The two countries have been negotiating freer trade on and off for decades with no significant results.

The allegations have put the US in a bind which views India a strategic partner to contain China and is committed to Canada which is its closest ally. In view of this, how do you think the US is going to deal with this situation in the days ahead?

Thus far, the American approach has been to try to maintain relations with all sides while being transparent.

America has actively protested when folks have accused Washington of not believing Canada's evidence, but nor has Washington indicated any intent to punish India at this point.

Until the situation changes, I expect Washington to continue to behave the same way.

IMAGE: Modi welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rajghat, September 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some observers feel India will be able to weather the potential fallout of these allegations because of its strategic importance.

Do you believe this could be a possibility?

That really depends on the results of the investigation.

If it is proven that there was direct involvement by the Indian government, there will be consequences, even if we don't necessarily see them from the outside.

States will want to maintain good relations with India for a variety of reasons, but that doesn't mean that States will continue to trust the Indian government.

How do you see the fallout of these allegations unfolding in the West?

That will really depend on the investigation.

IMAGE: US first lady Jill Biden, Modi and Biden on the Truman Balcony of the White House after the official State arrival ceremony held at the start of Modi's visit, June 22, 2023. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Do you think these allegations have damaged India's growing reputation in the world?

I think that India's response to the allegations has not helped its reputation. Presumably, the Indian government should have nothing to hide and should want the investigation to be thorough and conclusive.

The aggressive reaction by the Indian government, it seems to me, has not done it any favours.

