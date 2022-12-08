News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP's Gujarat CM face Bhupendra Patel takes a huge lead over Congress

BJP's Gujarat CM face Bhupendra Patel takes a huge lead over Congress

Source: PTI
December 08, 2022 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday headed for a second straight win from the urban constituency of Ghatlodia, where he had taken a comfortable lead of almost 20,000 votes over his nearest rival after five rounds of vote counting.

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and wife Hetal offer prayers at Ambaji Temple in Junagadh ahead of the counting of votes in the assembly elections, December 6, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per the latest update from the Election Commission, Patel had polled 23,713 votes, compared to the 3,840 votes polled by his Congress rival Amiben Yagnik. AAP candidate Vijay Patel was running third with 2,168 votes.

 

Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia, which is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, has given Gujarat two chief ministers -- Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel. It is a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2017, despite the Patidar quota agitation, Bhupendra Patel had won the seat with a huge margin of 1.17 lakh votes. The BJP has already announced that Patel will be given the top post again after this election.

Ghatlodia, which has around 3.70 lakh voters, became a new assembly constituency following the delimitation exercise undertaken in 2012. Earlier, it was a part of Sarkhej constituency.

In 2012, Anandiben Patel -- then chief minister of Gujarat -- had won the seat with margin of more than 1.1 lakh.

To make an impact in Ghatlodia, the Congress party fielded noted lawyer and activist Amiben Yagnik whose door-to-door campaign focussed on price rise, unemployment and corruption during Patel's tenure as CM.

Besides the Patidars, the other dominant social group comprise the Rabaris, who are classified as OBC and are mostly split between Congress and BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Modi Campaigned So Hard In Gujarat
Why Modi Campaigned So Hard In Gujarat
BJP eyes new election records in Gujarat, Himachal
BJP eyes new election records in Gujarat, Himachal
All eyes on AAP ahead of counting of votes in Gujarat
All eyes on AAP ahead of counting of votes in Gujarat
Cong gets a slight edge over BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Cong gets a slight edge over BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Key challenge for S Ramamurthy, the new BSE chief
Key challenge for S Ramamurthy, the new BSE chief
Germany to stick with Flick despite World Cup flop
Germany to stick with Flick despite World Cup flop
SP's Dimple leads in Mainpuri, Raja in Rampur Sadar
SP's Dimple leads in Mainpuri, Raja in Rampur Sadar
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Early trends show BJP headed for record win in Gujarat

Early trends show BJP headed for record win in Gujarat

Did Climate Change Matter In Gujarat Elections?

Did Climate Change Matter In Gujarat Elections?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances