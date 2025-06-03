'Our Children Loved PM Modi': Usha Vance

'When we were able to visit his home, they just sort of ran up. They were hugging him.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes United States Vice President J D Vance, Usha Vance, their children Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Photographs: Press Information Bureau

US Second Lady Usha Vance has recalled her visit to India and her children's experience in India and called the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi "very special."

She said her children put Modi in the grandfather category, and they love him and were hugging him when they visited his residence during their visit to India.

In a conversation at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, DC, on Monday, Vance called the visit to India a "trip of lifetime for them" and added that it was her children's first visit to India.

She also spoke about visiting places in North India, including the Taj Mahal and enjoying Indian food.

Asked about her India visit, she said, "It really was the trip of a lifetime for us. My children had never been to India, what with the pandemic and, JD's entry into politics and all that. And so they'd grown up just knowing so much about this country, the stories, food, the relationships with grandparents and friends, but they had never actually seen it. So it was just sort of mind-blowing from their perspective.

"And then for me and JD, I think it just could not have been any more special. We had the opportunity to see some of the greatest sites in North India. We're looking forward to our next trip and trying to get to the parts of the country where my family is from as well. And it just was sort of one hit after another, right.

"The most incredible food, the peacocks that we got to see, everywhere we went, getting to see the Taj Mahal in the morning and appreciate it as the sun was just sort of coming up and the cool skies and blue skies over in the background."

IMAGE: Modi welcomes the Vance family to his home.

Vance recalled how her kids had met Modi in Paris, and he had given her five-year-old son a birthday present that day. She said the PM was very kind and generous to the kids.

"Meeting the prime minister, that was really very special," Usha Vance said. "We'd actually had a chance to meet him before. And it's funny, my kids saw him. They were sort of sleep deprived in Paris and they saw an Indian man with a white beard and white hair, and they just put him in the grandfather category immediately.

"They are very into him. They just love him. And he really cemented his status by giving our five year old a birthday present that day. So, when we were able to visit his home, they just sort of ran up. They were hugging him. He was just incredibly kind and generous to them."

"I think it was very productive conversation for JD and the prime minister, of course. But also, think it was a real opportunity for us to kind of cement that personal relationship that they have, which I think is only to the good."

She also spoke about seeing a puppet show in India, which included bits from the Ramayana.

"That was a particular highlight with sort of puppeteering from all over the country, including from Andhra Pradesh, where my family is from. There were bits from the Ramayana. There were sort of comedic bits with animals, and it was a huge hit. My kids have been trying to recreate a home of construction paper, which is going about as well as you can imagine," she added.

Talking about her children's individual experiences, Usha Vance shared that her eldest son, Ewan, was particularly captivated by the temple sculptures, while her middle child, Vivek, was thrilled to see elephants, camels, and peacocks. Her daughter's favorite moment was a ride in an autorickshaw.

IMAGE: Modi with the Vance family.

Talking about her children's experience in India, Vance said, "I think JD has probably told the story at some point, but when we were at the prime minister's residence, our son was just so taken by everything and then taken by the entire cart of mangoes that was available for him to eat, that he announced to the prime minister that he thought he could maybe live there and started making his plans...And our children, they talk about it all the time actually.

They've been all over the place and they've had wonderful opportunities to see the world, but this was really special to them. Ewan, our oldest, was really taken by the sculptures in the temple that he visited. He just thought it was incredible craftsmanship and, of course, showed things that he was very familiar with from stories and from talking with me."

"And then, Vivek, our middle child, was very excited to meet elephants and peacocks and a camel and just any animal that he could kind of get his hands on. And then our daughter thinks she's sort of along for the ride. She really enjoyed her time in an autorickshaw. That was maybe the highlight for her.

"The Secret Service was very generous and allowed us to kind of drive in an enclosed area for a few minutes. So we had lot of fun with that," she added.

IMAGE: Ewan and Vivek Vance bid Modi goodbye.

J D Vance and his family were on a four-day official visit to India in April. During the visit, Modi hosted Vance and his family at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi.

During the visit, the children had several playful moments with the prime minister. From exploring the lawns to seeing the bird feeder inquisitively, the children indulged in an immersive experience at the prime minister's home.

While inside, Modi shared several lively moments with Ewan, Vivek, and little Mirabel and presented the three children with peacock feathers. Mirabel Vance was seen enjoying a heartwarming moment with her father, holding the feather.

The Vance family later visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. They also visited Amber Fort in Jaipur and the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in New Delhi and the Central Cottage Industries emporium.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff