On day 2 of India visit Vances tour Jaipur's Amber Fort

United States Vice President J D Vance, along with his family members, visited the Amber Fort in Jaipur on Tuesday.

IMAGE: United States Vice President J D Vance, along with his family and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma with his deputy Diya Kumari at the Amber Fort in Jaipur. Photographs: ANI on X

Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel -- left the luxurious Rambagh Palace Hotel in the morning and reached the UNESCO World Heritage site at around 9.30 am, where they received a red carpet welcome.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari welcomed them at the fort.

As they entered the main courtyard -- Jaleb Chowk -- two decorated female elephants, Chanda and Mala, greeted them by raising their trunks, an official said.

The Vances witnessed a cultural performance featuring folk dances, including Kacchi Ghodi, Ghoomar and Kalbeliya, offering a glimpse into the vibrant culture of Rajasthan, he said.

While Vice President Vance walked the red carpet holding his sons, Ewan and Vivek, by the hand, his wife carried their daughter Mirabel. The family appeared captivated by the impressive courtyard and architecture, officials said.

The Amber Fort Palace was closed to the public from 12 noon on Monday to make preparations for the Vance family's visit. Traffic was rerouted to ensure that the stretch of road from Rambagh Palace Hotel to the fort remained clear for the VIP movement.

The Amber Fort is situated in the Aravalli mountain range, nearly 11 km from the centre of Jaipur. It is an extensive palace complex built with pale yellow, pink sandstone and white marble. The fort is divided into four main sections, each with its own courtyards.

Amber was the capital of the Kachhwaha Rajputs before they shifted their capital to Jaipur. Man Singh I started the construction of the new palace complex at the end of the 16th century.

After Raja Man Singh I, Mirza Raja Jai Singh I and Sawai Jai Singh II made some modifications, including to the interiors of the fort.

The fort was constructed in four stages, and the palace inside was the residence of the Rajput Maharajas and their families.

It consists of a 'Diwan-e-Aam' (hall of public audience), 'Diwan-e-Khaas' (hall of private audience), a 'Sheesh Mahal' (mirror palace) and a 'Sukh Niwas'.

In the Sheesh Mahal, numerous minuscule mirrors are placed on the walls in a unique arrangement. Even a single ray of light entering the palace gets reflected in a way that illuminates the entire hallway.

The Sukh Niwas is known for its distinctive cooling feature created by winds blowing over cascading water.