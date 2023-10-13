Other fronts may open up if Israel continues bombing Gaza: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has warned that fighting against Israel might open on 'other fronts' if Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza, Iranian state-owned news network Press TV reported.

IMAGE: Palestinians flee their houses heading toward the southern part of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza City on October 13, 2023. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

Upon his arrival in Beirut on Thursday, the Iranian minister said, "Some European officials asked me if there were any chances that new fronts might open up against the Zionist regime?"

"I told them as far as the Zionists keep up their war crimes, there exists every prospect that other resistance movements [may enter the war]," he added, according to Press TV report.

Amir-Abdollahian said, "We are in Beirut to announce with a loud voice that, along with [other] Muslim countries and governments, we do not brook the Zionist regime's crimes against the people of Gaza," Press TV reported.

The Iranian minister termed Israel's displacement of thousands of Palestinians as part of warfare and its concomitant enforcement of an all-seige on Gaza.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian further said, "Continuation of these war crimes will be followed by other reactions on other axes, for which the Zionist regime and its supporters would be responsible."

The Iranian minister has on Thursday embarked on a visit to Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

Before his departure, Amirabdollahian addressed reporters in Tehran, stating that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is the primary source of crises in West Asia, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

In Beirut, the minister said the continuation of 'crimes against Palestinians' will receive a response from 'the rest of the Axis' and Israel will be responsible for the consequences, Al Jazeera reported.

His statement comes as Israel has launched its counter-offensive on Hamas following its attack on October 7.

At least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, CNN reported citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

At least 36 people have died and more than 650 have been injured in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

United Nations Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that more than 338,000 Palestinians have been displaced due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, CNN reported.

He further said that nearly 218,000 of those are sheltering in 92 schools run by the UN Relief and Works Agency.

Meanwhile, Israeli defence forces armed with tanks are positioning themselves on the country's southern border with Gaza after the Israeli military on Friday called for the evacuation of all civilians from Gaza City.

The Israeli Defence Forces has asked civilians to relocate from their homes and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza for their own safety.

The IDF stated that citizens should return only when advised to do so. It also asked citizens to not approach the area on the security fence with Israel.

In a statement shared on X, IDF stated, "The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety."

'Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields,' the military said.

'Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians,' it said.