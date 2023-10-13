Israeli diplomat attacked in China amid war against Hamas

An Israeli embassy staffer has been hospitalised after being attacked in China's capital city Beijing, The Times of Israel reported citing Israel's foreign ministry.

IMAGE: Religious Jewish men play music from a van and dance to encourage Israeli soldiers near Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 12, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The diplomat is in stable condition, the report said. A motive behind the attack, which did not occur at the embassy is being investigated, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

Israelis and Jews across the world have been advised to be on alert on Friday as terrorist group Hamas has called for a "day of rage," The Times of Israel reported.

In its first statement following the Hamas strikes on Isreal, China urged both sides to "exercise restraint" and embrace a "two-state solution."

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday talked with Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim, chief advisor of the Presidency of Brazil, over a phone call and exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, Xinhua reported.

Noting that China is "deeply saddened" by the rising tension between the Palestinians and Israel and the huge civilian casualties, Wang said China opposes acts that harm civilians and condemns violations of international law, the China-based news agency said today.

He said China supports the United States Security Council in holding an emergency meeting on the Israel-Hamas conflict,

Meanwhile, Israel has expressed its "deep disappointment" with China's response to the war.

Jerusalem Post report said that in a recent discussion with the Chinese special envoy to the Middle East, Zhai Jun, the deputy director for Asia and the Pacific at the Israeli Foreign Ministry stressed that the messages from China have "no clear and unambiguous condemnation of the terrible attack and heinous massacre committed by the terrorist organization Hamas against innocent civilians and the abduction of dozens of them to Gaza."

Amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israeli defence forces armed with tanks positioned themselves on the country's southern border with Gaza after the Israeli military today called for the evacuation of all civilians from Gaza City.

The Israeli Defence Forces has asked civilians to relocate from their homes and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza for their own safety. The IDF stated that citizens should return only when advised to do so. It also asked citizens to not approach the area on the security fence with Israel.

In a statement shared on X, IDF stated, "The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety."

"Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields," the military said."Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians," it said.