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More Arrests In Kerala Organ Donation Racket Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 09, 2026 22:09 IST

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Kerala police have made further arrests in Kochi after uncovering a sophisticated organ donation racket involving the forgery of essential documents, highlighting the vulnerabilities in the organ donation process.

Key Points

  • Kerala police bust organ donation racket involving forged documents.
  • Several arrests made in Kochi, including Rasheeda, wife of prime suspect.
  • Accused allegedly forged documents required for organ donation process.
  • Racket active since August 2023, forging letterheads of hospitals and officials.
  • Cases registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery.

Police on Saturday arrested one more accused after busting a racket allegedly involved in supplying forged documents for organ donors and recipients in Kochi, officials said.

The accused arrested was identified as Rasheeda (37), the wife of Najeeb of Peringala in Kunnathunad.

 

Police said Najeeb is the prime accused in various cases registered across Kerala and is currently absconding.

Investigation Uncovers Widespread Forgery Network

Rasheeda is an accused in two cases registered at the Kunnathunad police station, following searches and an investigation into the racket in Pallikkara here.

Police officials said Rasheeda was taken into custody on Friday night and her arrest was formally recorded on Saturday.

On Friday, police arrested Sunny Varghese (56) and his wife Sini Varghese (50), natives of Morakkala in Kunnathunad, Ernakulam, and Sanoj (32), a native of Chelakkulam, Pattimattom in Ernakulam district.

In addition, two persons, identified as Sreeja and Sudheer, were arrested by the Kilikollur police in Kollam district in connection with a related case, police said.

Details of the Organ Donation Document Forgery

According to police, since the organ donation process for donors and recipients involves complex verification procedures that require certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs, and MPs, the accused allegedly forged such documents.

The FIRs stated that the gang had been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, issued fake police clearance certificates, and fake letters and letterheads in the names of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Alathur MP K R Radhakrishnan.

Forged Documents Used By The Accused

Apart from these, the accused allegedly issued forged letterheads in the names of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Police also alleged that the accused forged recommendation letters of several leading doctors. Officials said statements of organ donors linked to the racket had also been recorded.

The cases were registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and the use of forged documents.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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