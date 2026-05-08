Kerala Police Bust Organ Donation Forgery Racket

Kerala police have uncovered a sophisticated organ donation racket involving forged documents, leading to multiple arrests and ongoing investigations into potential interstate connections.

Key Points Kerala police have arrested five people involved in an organ donation forgery racket.

The racket allegedly provided forged documents for organ donors and recipients.

Accused forged certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs, and MPs.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations, seizing computers, mobile phones, and DVRs.

Police are investigating possible links between the racket and people in other states.

Police have taken five persons into custody and conducted raids at multiple locations following a tip-off about a racket allegedly providing forged documents for organ donors and recipients at Pallikkara here, officials said on Friday.

Kunnathunadu police registered two cases following the raids and launched an investigation into the racket.

Key Arrests In Organ Donation Forgery Case

Police officials identified those taken into custody as Najeeb Kallathara and his wife Rasheeda of Peringala in Ernakulam district, Sunny Varghese and his wife Sini Varghese of Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam, and Sanoj K P of Chelakkulam, Pattimattom, Ernakulam.

They were taken into custody following raids conducted at the residences of the accused and a digital studio in Pallikkara.

Apart from them, police are also searching for Asif, suspected to be part of the racket, officials said.

Details Of The Forgery Operation

According to police, since the organ donation procedure for recipients and donors involves complex verification processes that require certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs, and MPs, the accused allegedly forged such certificates.

The FIRs stated that the gang had been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, fake police clearance certificates and fake letters and letterpads purportedly of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N Jayaraj and Alathur MP K Radhakrishnan.

Apart from these, the accused allegedly forged letterheads of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Ongoing Investigation And Wider Implications

Police also said that the accused forged the recommendation letters of several leading doctors.

Officials said computers, mobile phones and DVRs were seized during the raids.

Police said a detailed probe has been launched into people who allegedly received assistance from the racket for organ donation procedures.

Officials also said possible links between the racket and people in other states are being investigated.

The cases were registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and the use of forged documents.