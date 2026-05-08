Kerala Police Bust Organ Donation Forgery Racket: Key Details

Kerala police have busted an organ donation racket involving forged documents, leading to multiple arrests and an ongoing investigation into potential interstate connections.

Photograph: PTI Photo.

Key Points Kerala police arrested five people involved in an organ donation racket.

The racket allegedly provided forged documents for organ donors and recipients.

Searches were conducted at multiple locations in Pallikkara and Kilikollur.

The accused forged letterheads of hospitals, police, and politicians.

Police are investigating possible links to individuals in other states.

Police arrested five persons after conducting searches at multiple locations following a tip-off about a racket allegedly providing forged documents for organ donors and recipients at Pallikkara and Kilikollur here, officials said on Friday.

Details Of The Organ Donation Racket

Kunnathunadu police registered two cases following the searches and launched an investigation into the racket in Pallikkara, while a similar case was registered in Kollam, officials said.

The arrested accused were identified as Sunny Varghese (56) and his wife Sini Varghese (50), natives of Morakkala in Kunnathunadu, Ernakulam, and Sanoj (32), a native of Chelakkulam, Pattimattom, Ernakulam.

In addition, two persons identified as Sreeja and Sudheer were arrested by Kilikollur police in Kollam district in connection with a related case, police said.

Police officials said searches are on for Najeeb of Peringala in Ernakulam district and another person identified as Asif.

Investigation And Document Forgery

A statement by Ernakulam Rural Police said searches were carried out by six police teams under the leadership of District Police Chief K S Sudarshan across Perumbavoor, Aluva, Puthencruz, and Munambam sub-divisions.

According to police, since the organ donation process for recipients and donors involves complex verification procedures requiring certificates from police, local bodies, doctors, MLAs, and MPs, the accused allegedly forged such documents.

The FIRs stated that the gang has been active since August 2023 and had allegedly forged letterheads of two private hospitals in Kochi, fake police clearance certificates, and fake letters and letterheads purportedly of former Uduma MLA C H Kunhambu, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, former Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan, former Aroor MLA Daleema Jojo, former Kerala Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, and Alathur MP K R Radhakrishnan.

Apart from these, the accused allegedly forged letterheads of the Ambalapuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Kunnamkulam Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Police also said the accused forged recommendation letters of several leading doctors.

Seized Items And Further Enquiries

Officials said computers, mobile phones, and DVRs were seized during the searches.

Police said a detailed probe has been launched into individuals who allegedly received assistance from the racket for organ donation procedures.

Officials also said possible links between the racket and individuals in other states are being investigated.

The cases were registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to forgery and the use of forged documents.