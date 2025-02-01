HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Oppn walks out of LS during Nirmala's budget speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 01, 2025 14:43 IST

Opposition MPs on Saturday staged a brief walkout from the Lok Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, demanding a statement from the government on the Kumbh stampede.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs walks out of Lok Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech. Photograph: Screen grab/Sansad TV

Soon after the Lok Sabha met at 11 am, opposition MPs raised slogans over the January 29 stampede, which claimed 30 lives.

Sitharaman started presenting the Budget amid sloganeering.

 

After raising slogans for around 5 minutes, several opposition MPs walked out of the House. However, they returned to their seats within minutes as the minister continued reading the Budget speech.

Trinamool Congress MPs were not part of the walkout.

The opposition members also sought a discussion on the stampede after Sitharaman concluded her speech.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
