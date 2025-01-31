Kumbh Mela: Pilgrims Struggle To Leave

IMAGE: A devotee carries his mother during the Maha Kumbh Mela a day after the deadly stampede in Prayagraj, January 30, 2025. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj early on Wednesday, which killed at least 30 people and injured 60 others, many devotees find themselves trapped due to blocked exit routes and severe traffic jams.

Several state borders are also blocked, and train services have been cancelled or rescheduled, leaving pilgrims stranded.

Public transport within the Kumbh Mela is scarce, with only a few bridges open, forcing people to walk long distances to stations.

Food prices have surged as supplies run low, with basic items like potatoes, onions, tomatoes and milk becoming exorbitantly expensive.

Immediate action is needed to clear exit routes, prioritise the devotees' safe departure, and address rising food prices within the Kumbh Mela.

IMAGE: Devotees queue to enter a railway station as they leave after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela a day after the deadly stampede. Photograph:Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees leave after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees rest by the roadside on their way out of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

IMAGE: Pilgrims inside a battery rickshaw are stuck in a traffic jam as they leave after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman waits to enter a railway station as devotees leave after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees wait to enter a railway station as they leave after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A man helps a woman to jump over a wall to enter a railway station. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel ask devotees not to jump over a wall at a railway station. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A sadhu crosses a barricade at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

IMAGE: A security officer helps a child to cross a barricade to enter a railway station. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A man helps a devotee to jump over a wall to enter a railway station. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com