Oppn to meet Speaker before deciding on removal notice

The decision to give the notice was taken by opposition parties on Monday for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Opposition parties are considering a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla due to disputes over speaking rights and MP suspensions.

The decision follows Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders being disallowed from speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Opposition parties are awaiting the government's response to their grievances before moving forward with the resolution.

Rahul Gandhi met with Om Birla to find a solution to the parliamentary stalemate.

The notice for the resolution cites disallowing the Leader of the Opposition from speaking and the suspension of eight opposition MPs.

Opposition leaders on Tuesday said they will take a decision on giving a notice for moving a resolution to remove the Lok Sabha Speaker from office after a meeting with Om Birla.

Leaders of various Opposition parties deliberated on the issue at a meeting of floor leaders in the chamber of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday morning.

The decision to give the notice was taken by opposition parties on Monday for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs.

Sources said though the Opposition is ready to give the notice, they would wait to see whether the government would address their grievances.

While various Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Left parties, are on board and have signed the notice against the Speaker, the Trinamool Congress has not signed it so far.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has not signed the notice for moving the resolution to remove the speaker from office, the sources said.

Birla has called some floor leaders of Opposition parties at 12.30 pm to discuss the issue of allowing the Lok Sabha to function.

Sources said the government has told the Opposition that it will decide and convey its decision to allow Opposition leaders, including Gandhi, to speak in the Lok Sabha.

After this, the Opposition will decide on whether to move the notice against the Speaker to the Lok Sabha secretary general at 1 pm, the sources said.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and some others had met Birla on Monday afternoon to work out a solution to end the stalemate, as the House has not been functioning properly ever since the former Congress chief was not allowed to speak on the India-China issue last week.

Sources had said on Monday that a notice for resolution in this matter would be given in the Lok Sabha soon, and signatures of MPs are being procured.

They said that a notice for the resolution is likely to be given under Article 94-C of the Constitution to the Lok Sabha secretary general, and over 100 opposition MPs have already signed it.

The notice is being given to move a resolution for the removal of the Speaker for disallowing the leader of the opposition from speaking in the House on the motion of thanks, for not initiating action against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey for his unsubstantiated charges against women MPs of the Congress, and suspension of eight opposition MPs, the sources said.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly ever since Gandhi was not allowed to speak on February 2. The Rajya Sabha started the discussion on the Union Budget for 2026-27.