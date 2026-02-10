'Threat to PM': BJP women MPs write to Birla urging action

The women MPs of the BJP also said that the 'alarming turn of events' in the precincts of the Lok Sabha on February 4 has left everyone deeply concerned, as the situation had the potential to result in serious and untoward consequences and could have marked one of the 'darkest moments' in the history of India's parliamentary democracy.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Parliament Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points BJP women MPs are calling for strong action against opposition MPs for disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings.

Opposition protests prevented Prime Minister Narendra Modi from replying to a debate in Parliament.

The BJP MPs accuse opposition members of 'heinous acts' including approaching the Prime Minister's seat and disrupting treasury benches.

The Lok Sabha has faced disruptions following disagreements over quoting from an unpublished memoir regarding the India-China conflict.

Eight opposition members have already been suspended for unruly behavior during the Budget session.

Bharatiya Janata Party's women MPs have urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take the strongest possible action against the opposition MPs who have committed 'heinous acts' like moving deep inside treasury benches, climbing the table and laying a siege of the seat of the prime minister.

The women MPs of the BJP also said that the 'alarming turn of events' in the precincts of the Lok Sabha on February 4 has left everyone deeply concerned, as the situation had the potential to result in serious and untoward consequences and could have marked one of the 'darkest moments' in the history of India's parliamentary democracy.

On February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to Parliament due to the opposition protests.

In their letter, the BJP's women MPs said they want to put on record their deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for the exemplary manner in which the Speaker upheld and protected the dignity, decorum, and sanctity of the Lok Sabha on February 4 during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

On that day, the letter said that the entire House, and the whole nation, witnessed one of the 'most unfortunate and regrettable incidents' within the Lok Sabha chamber.

'We saw that the members belonging to opposition parties not just entered the well of the House, but they also climbed on the table, tore papers and threw them towards the Chair.

'Moreover, distressingly, certain women hon'ble members crossed over to the other side with aggressive demeanour and banners and placards in their hands. They not only laid a siege of the seat of the hon'ble prime minister but also moved deep inside the treasury benches where senior ministers are seated,' the MPs said in the letter.

The MPs said even though extremely agitated and furious at this grave provocation, the members belonging to the ruling party however, on the direction of the senior leaders, exercised utmost restraint and did not retaliate in any manner.

'Had we not exercised restraint, an ugly situation could have been created. To make matters even more serious, afterwards, we saw that the opposition MPs went in aggressively towards your Chamber. We could hear loud voices coming from within your Chamber,' the letter said.

The BJP's women MPs said, 'We, therefore, urge you to take strongest possible action under the rules, against the opposition MPs who have committed such heinous acts within the precincts of the House and brought disrepute to our democratic institutions.'

They also said that during the nearly seven years of Birla's tenure as the Presiding Officer of the House, he has consistently endeavoured to enhance its prestige and effectiveness.

The MPs said as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he has always displayed impartiality and given equal opportunity to all members irrespective of party affiliations.

'We, therefore, repose complete faith and confidence in your leadership and feel that the Lok Sabha is fortunate to have you as its custodian,' they said.

The Lok Sabha has been witnessing disruptions since February 2, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disallowed by the Chair from quoting from an article based on excerpts of former Army chief General M M Naravane's 'unpublished memoir', which has references to the India-China conflict of 2020.

On February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks due to opposition protests.

In an unprecedented move, the Motion of Thanks was passed on February 5 without the customary speech by the prime minister. The Speaker read out the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address, and it was passed by a voice vote, amid sloganeering by opposition members.

Birla had also said that he received concrete information that many Congress MPs could carry out an 'unexpected act' by reaching the spot where PM Modi sits and, therefore, he asked him not to come to the House to deliver his address.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refuted this. Eight opposition members were suspended for the remainder of Budget session for unruly behaviour in the House.