News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Oppn MPs may exit Waqf panel, slams its chief

Oppn MPs may exit Waqf panel, slams its chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 04, 2024 15:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Opposition MPs in the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday over its chairperson Jagdambika Pal's alleged unilateral decisions and attempts to "bulldoze" proceedings without giving them reasonable time to prepare.

IMAGE: Waqf amendment bill JPC Chairman  Jagdambika Pal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Claiming that they have been "stonewalled" during the committee's proceedings, opposition MPs have written in their letter, which they circulated among themselves on Monday, to Birla that they may be forced to disassociate with the panel.

Opposition sources said they are likely to meet Birla on Tuesday and put forward their grievances.

Opposition members, including DMK's A Raja, Congress's Mohammad Jawed and Imran Masood, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP's Sanjay Singh and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee among others, have written the joint letter addressed to the Speaker.

 

They accused Pal, a seasoned BJP MP, of taking "unilateral decisions" on fixing the dates of sittings and at times for three consecutive days, and whom to call witnesses.

They said it is not practically possible for MPs to interact without preparation.

Asserting that the join committee of Parliament examining the Bill is like a mini Parliament, they said it should not be treated as a mere "ventilating chamber" to get the proposed legislation passed as desired by the government ignoring the due process.

The committee's proceedings have been marred by frequent protests from opposition members over a host of issues, while the BJP members have accused them of deliberately trying to scuttle its work.

Pal has rejected the charge that he has not allowed opposition members to air their views, asserting that he has ensured that everybody is heard.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The Waqf Bill Is Very Dangerous'
'The Waqf Bill Is Very Dangerous'
Keep away from waqf bill: Muslim body to JD-U, TDP
Keep away from waqf bill: Muslim body to JD-U, TDP
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati and Waqf boards
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati and Waqf boards
Swiggy projects quick commerce as the future
Swiggy projects quick commerce as the future
'With Trudeau in office, situation will get worse'
'With Trudeau in office, situation will get worse'
Shami's return delayed; to miss next 2 Ranji games
Shami's return delayed; to miss next 2 Ranji games
1st ODI: Cummins captures thriller as Aus edge Pak
1st ODI: Cummins captures thriller as Aus edge Pak
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Waqf Property Income Falls 99%
Waqf Property Income Falls 99%
Day after chaos at Waqf meet, JPC member slams BJP MP
Day after chaos at Waqf meet, JPC member slams BJP MP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances