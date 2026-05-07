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Amit Shah Praises Operation Sindoor's Success

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 10:28 IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorates the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's powerful response to cross-border terrorism and the strength of its armed forces.

Key Points

  • Amit Shah commemorates the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, calling it an 'epochal mission'.
  • Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructures.
  • The operation involved airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
  • The military action led to retaliatory strikes from Pakistan, which were largely thwarted.
  • Hostilities ceased after talks between Indian and Pakistani army officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor stands as an "epochal mission" of India that will always remind the country's enemies of the infallible striking power of the armed forces.

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Resolve

In a message X on the first anniversary of the Operation, he said history will remember it as the day of precise striking power of the armed forces, meticulous intelligence of the country's agencies, and resolute political will rising together as one to destroy each and every address of terror across the border that dared to cast an evil shadow on citizens at Pahalgam.

 

"This day will continue to bring the dreadful message to our enemies that no matter where they hide, they cannot escape. They are always within our sight and the fierce wrath of our firepower. On this day, I salute the unparalleled valour of our forces," he said.

Background: The Pahalgam Terror Attack and Retaliation

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10 following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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