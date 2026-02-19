OpenAI CEO hails India's 'incredible' AI growth

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Thursday said democratisation of Artificial Intelligence is the only fair and safe path forward.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, he also said that it is striking how much progress India has made in its mission to put AI to work.

Stating that the 'early versions of true super intelligence' could be a 'couple of years away', he said, "As we prepare for this possibility, we are guided by three core beliefs. Number one, we believe that democratisation of AI is the only fair and safe path forward. Democratisation of AI is the best way to ensure that humanity flourishes."

Stating that some people want effective totalitarianism in exchange for cancer cure, he said, "(I) don't think we should accept that trade off."

Altman on India's AI progress

On India's progress on AI, he said, "It's incredible to see the country's leadership in advanced AI. I was last here a little over a year ago, and it's striking how much progress has happened since then."

By 2028-end, more of the world's intellectual capacity could reside inside of data centres than outside of them, Altman added.

Speaking to ANI at the summit, Altman expressed his optimism regarding the nation's digital trajectory, noting that the work happening within India's tech ecosystem is 'amazing' and currently setting a global pace.

He identified India as a primary driver of future innovation, suggesting the nation will wield a 'huge amount of influence' over how the technology evolves globally.

Addressing persistent concerns over automation, Altman acknowledged that while AI will definitely impact the job market, he remains confident in human adaptability.

He emphasised that throughout history, technological shifts have consistently led to the discovery of new, more meaningful work.

"It (AI) will definitely impact the job market, but we always find new things to do, and I have no doubt we will find lots of better ones this time," Altman stated.

Incidentally, OpenAI has seen its second-largest user base emerge from India. The company opened its first office in New Delhi last year.

"It is amazing to be here, obviously the work happening in India and the adoption of AI is leading the world, and I can't wait to see what goes next," Altman told ANI.

-- with ANI inputs