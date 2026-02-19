Pichai: AI Ushers in Era of Hyper Progress

Google CEO Sundar Pichai envisions artificial intelligence as a catalyst for unprecedented progress, transforming economies and reshaping the future of work at the India AI Impact Summit.

Key Points Sundar Pichai believes AI will usher in an era of hyper progress, unlocking scientific discoveries and helping emerging economies.

Pichai emphasised the importance of bridging the digital divide to prevent an AI divide through investments in computing infrastructure and connectivity.

AI will reshape the workforce by automating roles, evolving existing jobs, and creating new career opportunities.

Trust is crucial for AI adoption, requiring collaboration between governments, companies, and innovators.

Governments play a vital role in regulating AI, addressing risks, and using AI to improve public services.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday described AI as ushering in an era of hyper progress, with the potential to unlock new scientific discoveries and help emerging economies leapfrog stages of development, and said no technology has made him "dream bigger" than artificial intelligence.

Addressing the India AI Impact Summit, Pichai asserted digital divide cannot be allowed to become AI divide and added, "that means investing in computing infra and connectivity".

AI will undeniably reshape workforce, automating some roles, evolving others and creating entirely new careers, he said.

The Importance of Trust and Collaboration

Describing trust as the bedrock of tech adoption, Pichai called on all stakeholders - government, companies and innovators - to work together to harness the full benefits of AI.

"We have created tools like synth ID, used by journalists and citizen fact checkers globally to help verify the authenticity of the content you read and see. But no matter how bold we are or how responsible, we won't realise AI's full benefits unless we work together," he said.

Government's Role in AI Development

Governments have a vital role, Pichai noted.

"..that includes as regulators, setting important rules of the road and addressing key risks, and importantly, also as innovators, bringing AI to public services that improve lives and accelerating adoption of these technologies for people and businesses," he pointed out.