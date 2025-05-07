Op Sindoor: Pak soldiers attend funeral of 3 JuD members

The Pakistan Army personnel and members of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) of Hafiz Saeed on Wednesday attended the funeral of three persons killed in the Indian military strikes on the terror group's headquarters in Muridke, some 40 km from Lahore.

IMAGE: People offer funeral prayers for a man killed in an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, PoK, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

The funeral prayer for Qari Abdul Malik, Khalid and Mudassir was held in Muridke amid high security, said Tabish Qayyum, spokesperson of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, a political wing of JuD.

Members of the civil bureaucracy were also present at the funeral, said Qayyum, who also attended the event.

The funeral prayer was led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf, with prayers offered for the safety and security of the country.

Qayyum said the three persons were sleeping in a room adjacent to the mosque when the Indian attack occurred and the mosque was destroyed.

He said Malik, Khalid, and Mudassir, believed to be members of the JuD, served as the mosque's prayer leaders and caretakers.

After the funeral, the bodies were sent to their native areas for burial.