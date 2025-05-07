HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Op Sindoor: Pak soldiers attend funeral of 3 JuD members

Op Sindoor: Pak soldiers attend funeral of 3 JuD members

By M Zulqernain
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 18:08 IST

x

The Pakistan Army personnel and members of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) of Hafiz Saeed on Wednesday attended the funeral of three persons killed in the Indian military strikes on the terror group's headquarters in Muridke, some 40 km from Lahore.

IMAGE: People offer funeral prayers for a man killed in an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, PoK, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

The funeral prayer for Qari Abdul Malik, Khalid and Mudassir was held in Muridke amid high security, said Tabish Qayyum, spokesperson of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, a political wing of JuD.

Members of the civil bureaucracy were also present at the funeral, said Qayyum, who also attended the event.

 

The funeral prayer was led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf, with prayers offered for the safety and security of the country.

Qayyum said the three persons were sleeping in a room adjacent to the mosque when the Indian attack occurred and the mosque was destroyed.

He said Malik, Khalid, and Mudassir, believed to be members of the JuD, served as the mosque's prayer leaders and caretakers.

After the funeral, the bodies were sent to their native areas for burial.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
M Zulqernain Lahore
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Op Sindoor: India targeted 9 Jaish, LeT, Hizbul terror sites
Op Sindoor: India targeted 9 Jaish, LeT, Hizbul terror sites
Pakistan confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response
Pakistan confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'
'Next Time It Could Be Lahore and Rawalpindi'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mutton Kheema: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's BFFs

webstory image 3

10 Largest Armies In The World

VIDEOS

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op Sindoor9:36

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op...

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness recounts India's strikes1:50

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness...

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing President Murmu on Op Sindoor1:31

PM Modi departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan after briefing...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD