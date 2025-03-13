HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Tamil Nadu govt replaces rupee symbol amid Hindi row

Tamil Nadu govt replaces rupee symbol amid Hindi row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 13, 2025 15:06 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu on Thursday released the logo for its budget for the year 2025-26, which replaced the Indian Rupee symbol with a Tamil letter.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. Photograph: ANI Photo

The move saw the state Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the M K Stalin-led party.

TN Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is scheduled to table the budget for 2025-26 on Friday.

 

The logo carried 'ru', the first letter of the Tamil word 'Rubaai' which denotes the Indian currency in the vernacular language.

The logo also had the caption 'everything for all', indicating at what the ruling DMK claims is its inclusive model of governance.

The move was slammed by BJP TN chief K Annamalai.

'The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency.'

'Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?' he said in a social media post.

He also shared the logo of the 2024-25 TN budget that had the Indian rupee symbol.

The development comes amidst the language row between the Centre and Tamil Nadu, with the latter alleging Hindi imposition by the Union government, a charge denied by the latter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
