HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Only link with J-K...: India on Pak Army chief's 'jugular vein' remark

Only link with J-K...: India on Pak Army chief's 'jugular vein' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 18, 2025 10:00 IST

x

Islamabad's only link with Jammu and Kashmir is the vacation of illegally occupied parts of the Union Territory, India said on Thursday, strongly trashing Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's remark that Kashmir is "jugular vein" of his country.

IMAGE: Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir speaks at a conclave of the Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad. Photograph: X

New Delhi also rejected Pakistan's assertion that the Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is a Canadian citizen and it has nothing to do with him.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan may try very hard but its reputation as the "epicentre" of global terrorism will not diminish.

 

Addressing a conclave of the Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad on Wednesday, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir and will stand by the Kashmiri people in the "struggle against the Indian occupation".

"It was our jugular vein, it is our jugular vein, we will not forget it," he said.

At his weekly media briefing here, Jaiswal said, "How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein?"

"This (Jammu and Kashmir) is a Union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," he said.

Munir also talked about the two-nation theory and said the religions, traditions, thoughts and ambitions of Pakistan and India are different.

On Pakistan foreign office's comments that Tahawwur Rana is a Canadian citizen, Jaiswal said Islamabad should bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks.

"Pakistan may try very hard but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish. The extradition of Rana is a reminder yet again to Pakistan that it needs to act to bring to justice other perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attacks whom it continues to shield," Jaiswal said.

Rana, 64, was brought to India on April 10 after all hurdles for his extradition were removed by the US.

A Canadian national of Pakistani origin, Rana is now in the custody of Indian investigating agencies.

Many people were killed in the 2008 terror attacks on India's financial hub and it is "shameful that Pakistan has not moved forward till now", Jaiswal said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How India Almost Gave Away Parts Of J&K
How India Almost Gave Away Parts Of J&K
Nothing to do with Canadian national Tahawwur Rana: Pak
Nothing to do with Canadian national Tahawwur Rana: Pak
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
Which Pak General Will Deal With Jaish?
Which Pak General Will Deal With Jaish?
When Pakistan Was Keen On A Kashmir Solution
When Pakistan Was Keen On A Kashmir Solution

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Recipes With The Big, Bold Flavours Of Bengal

webstory image 2

Samsung Debuts Glasses-Free 3D Displays

webstory image 3

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

VIDEOS

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched2:03

The way Nita Ambani owns a saree is unmatched

PM Modi meets Dawoodi Bohra community delegation1:42

PM Modi meets Dawoodi Bohra community delegation

Omar Abdullah attacks R&AW Chief, says Dulat can do anything to sell his book1:41

Omar Abdullah attacks R&AW Chief, says Dulat can do...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD