Nothing to do with Canadian national Tahawwur Rana: Pak

By By Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
April 10, 2025 17:26 IST

Pakistan on Thursday said that it has nothing to do with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana, asserting that he is a Canadian national and has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades.

IMAGE: Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana. Photograph: ANI Photo

Born in Pakistan in 1961, Rana served in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps, before migrating in the 1990s to Canada, where he was given citizenship.

"He is a Canadian national and as per our record he has not renewed his Pakistani documents for over two decades," foreign office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said while responding to a question during his weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

 

Though the spokesperson stopped short of providing details of "documents", such documents often include a national identity card for overseas Pakistanis and a passport.

Rana is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks. Headley conducted a recce of Mumbai before the attacks by posing as an employee of Rana's immigration consultancy.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations in Mumbai.

Rana is accused of plotting the attack and has been extradited from the US, years after the horrendous attack at the Indian financial hub shook the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
