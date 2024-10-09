News
Omar's message to ally Congress after Haryana shocker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2024 15:30 IST
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday said the Congress will have to introspect deep to find reasons for its defeat in Haryana, where the BJP is set to return for a third consecutive term.

IMAGE: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday speaks to media in Srinagar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The NC and Congress fought the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls as allies.

"I had already said we were only wasting our time with these exit polls. But no one would have thought that the exit polls would be so wrong. Had it been 20 in place of 18 or 22 in place of 20, (we could have understood). But what happened was that 30 became 60 and 60 became 30," the NC leader told reporters in Srinagar.

 

The exit polls had predicted a majority for the Congress in Haryana.

"The Congress will have to go deep into it and find the reasons for its defeat," Abdullah said.

"My job is to run the NC and help the alliance here, which I will," he added.

The NC and Congress are set to form a government in J-K -- the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
