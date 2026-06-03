Omar, NC MLAs head to off-site location amid defection rumours

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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a pre-planned off-site meeting with his party MLAs and independent supporters, reportedly at Dachigam National Park, to discuss collective importance and public welfare amidst swirling rumours of potential defections from the ruling National Conference government.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with MLAs. Photograph: @DrVeeri/X

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened an off-site meeting with his party MLAs and supporting independent legislators.

The meeting took place amidst claims by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma that several ruling party MLAs were considering defection.

Abdullah posted pictures of MLAs sharing a bus ride to the undisclosed location, later identified by sources as Dachigam National Park.

The Chief Minister clarified on X that the off-site meeting was pre-planned to review the government's performance over the last 19 months.

The agenda for the meeting included discussing matters of collective importance and issues concerning public welfare.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday led his party MLAs and independents supporting him for a meeting at an off-site location amid claims by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma that the National Conference government can fall anytime.

Sharma had claimed that several ruling party MLAs were on the verge of jumping ship.

Off-Site Strategy Amidst Defection Rumours

Abdullah posted pictures of MLAs sharing a bus ride to the off-site location, most likely the Dachigam National Park. The chief minister had convened a meeting at his residence to discuss the "matters of collective importance".

However, as soon as the MLAs reached the residence, they boarded onto mini buses and were taken to Dachigam away from the media glare, sources said.

"We are off for an off-site to spend the day taking stock of the last 19 months - the good, the not so good & everything in between," Abdullah said on X. In other post, the CM said the meeting was not shifted at the last moment, but it was a pre-planned move.

Pre-Planned Meeting for Performance Review

"I'm sorry to disappoint you but it has NOT 'been shifted at the last moment'. It was always my intention to conduct this meeting off-site and all arrangements have been made, days in advance, at the location originally chosen by me," he said.

A party leader said the MLAs and some MPs have been moved to the Dachigam National Park.

Abdullah, in the invitation letter to the legislators on Sunday, had said the meeting will discuss and deliberate upon the matters of collective importance and issues concerning public welfare.

Besides his party MLAs, Abdullah also invited four independent MLAs who are supporting his government.