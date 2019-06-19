News
Rediff.com  » News » Om Birla elected new Lok Sabha Speaker

Om Birla elected new Lok Sabha Speaker

June 19, 2019 11:54 IST

IMAGE: Om Birla is offered sweets by family members at his residence in New Delhi after he was nominated by the NDA for Speaker's post on Tuesday. Birla was elected unopposed on Wednesday. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

National Democratic Alliance nominee Om Birla was on Wednesday unanimously elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha with several parties moving a motion in his support.

There was no other candidate in the fray and the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose the Kota-Bundi MP as speaker was adopted by a voice vote.

 

A total of 13 motions were moved in support of Birla.

Since the motion moved by Modi, also leader of the House, was adopted, the other motions became infructuous.

IMAGE: Birla with his predecessor Sumitra Mahajan. Photograph: PTI Photo

Birla was declared elected as speaker by pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar.

Modi led the new speaker to the presiding officer's chair.

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Trinamool Congress went up the podium to greet the 56-year-old new speaker of the Lower House.

Though the Congress and the DMK had moved notices for supporting Birla as the speaker well past the 12 noon Tuesday deadline, the pro tem Speaker allowed it to be included as a 'special case'.

Birla, who won his first Lok Sabha election in 2014, was again elected this year from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat.

