Lok Sabha will see 280 first-time MPs

Lok Sabha will see 280 first-time MPs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 06, 2024 13:31 IST
The 18th Lok Sabha will see about 280 MPs who have been elected for the first time, an increase from the 2019 elections when 267 members were first-time MPs.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

A total of 263 newly elected MPs have previously served as members of Lok Sabha. Additionally, 16 MPs have been members of Rajya Sabha, and one MP has served seven terms in Lok Sabha, according to think-tank PRS Legislative Research.

Of the re-elected MPs, eight changed their constituency, and one was re-elected from two constituencies.

 

Nine re-elected MPs represented a different party in the 17th Lok Sabha, while eight others represented a party that split from their earlier party.

Out of the 53 ministers who contested, 35 have won.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is the largest party in the new Lok Sabha with 240 seats.

The next largest party is the Indian National Congress (INC) with 99 seats, followed by the Samajwadi Party with 37 seats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
