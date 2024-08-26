Old actors losing teeth: DMK leader attacks Rajnikanth

Tamil Nadu minister Durai Murugan hit back at veteran actor Rajinikanth over his comments on the senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth at a book launch event on August 24. Photograph: @mkstalin/X

In a sharp attack on Rajinikanth, the minister said young actors are losing opportunities because of old actors who continue to act even after "losing teeth."

The minister's reaction came days after Rajinikanth praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for "managing" senior DMK leaders in the party.

The comments were made by the veteran actor during a book launch event on August 24.

Rajinikanth had said, "One thing amazes me. Handling new students in the school won't be an issue but it is not a simple thing to manage old students (senior leaders). Here (in DMK) we have many old students. That too not normal students. All are extraordinary old students. All these old students are rank holders and saying they won't leave the class... Especially we have Durai Murugan...We can't say anything. Stalin sir, hats off to you for handling everything."

The comments drew a sharp response from the senior DMK leader.

Durai Murugan said on August 25, "In a similar situation, even we can say young artists are losing opportunities because of old actors who continue to act, even after growing beards and losing teeth."

Amid the controversy, DMK Youth and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on August 25 said that youth are ready to join their party.

"Youths are ready and willing to come to our side. We only have to give space to them and hold their hands to guide them. Superstar Rajinikanth's speech got huge applause. You all would have seen that speech," he said.