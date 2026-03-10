Odisha Mother Pleads for Daughter's Rescue After Alleged Kidnapping to Bangladesh

An Odisha mother is desperately seeking government intervention to rescue her daughter, who she claims was kidnapped and taken to Bangladesh after being lured through social media, where she is now allegedly held captive and forced to convert.

Photograph: ANI Photo

A woman from Odisha's Puri has urged the state and central government to rescue her daughter, alleging that she was kidnapped five years ago and held captive in Bangladesh since then.

The woman claimed that her daughter had fled to the neighbouring country with someone in 2021 when she was 16 years old.

According to the mother, the now 21-year-old woman recently contacted her over the phone.

"My daughter told me that she had fled from Puri with one Sabir, who came in contact with her through social media during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021," the woman said in writing to the Puri Police.

The mother claimed in the complaint that her then-minor daughter was kidnapped and forced to marry after changing her religion.

Puri SP Prateek Singh confirmed receiving her plea and said the appropriate authorities would be approached following an investigation into the matter.

The woman said that her daughter, who used to attend online classes during the pandemic period, had left home along with her school bag to go for private tuition on November 27, 2021 and never returned. A missing persons case was lodged in Puri police station then but she was not found.

She said her daughter's mobile phone was last traced at Dinahata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district sharing border with Bangladesh. The family members had gone there, but failed to find her.

Desperate Plea After Years of Silence

Asked why she is raising the matter after five years, the mother said she received several phone calls and messages from her daughter, who informed her that she was being physically and mentally tortured by her kidnapper.

"They also forced my daughter to change religion and marry," she said.

The mother said she has arranged a passport but is afraid of visiting Bangladesh without any government support.

The Puri SP said, " We have received a written complaint from the woman and are investigating the matter. After getting details, we will approach the Special Branch and write to the High Commission concerned to facilitate her return."