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Fifth Arrest In Odisha Lynching Case After Sexual Assault Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 08, 2026 13:19 IST

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Following the lynching of a man accused of sexual assault, Odisha police have made a fifth arrest, prompting a high-level inquiry and directives for strict action.

Key Points

  • A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the Odisha lynching case.
  • The lynching occurred after allegations of sexual assault against two women in Khurda district.
  • The Director General of Police and State Commission for Women chairperson conducted an inquiry at the site.
  • The Chief Minister has directed strict action against those involved in the lynching.

One more person was arrested in connection with the lynching of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting two women in Odisha's Khurda district, police said on Friday.

With this arrest, the number of people apprehended in the case rose to five, he said.

 

Investigation Into The Lynching Incident

Director General of Police Y B Khurania and State Commission for Women chairperson Sobhna Mohanty undertook an on-spot inquiry during the day.

Accompanied by Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, the DGP inspected the place under the Balianta Police Station limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, where a mob attacked two men on Thursday, leaving one of them dead and another critically injured, an officer said.

"Based on video footage, one more person was arrested in the case, taking the total number of apprehended people to five," the DGP said.

Government Response To The Crime

Expressing concerns over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had directed the DGP to take strict action against the culprits who beat the man to death over charges of sexual assault of two women.

Majhi also requested the State Commission (SCW) for Women chairperson to speak to the two women.

The SCW chief said she visited the lynching site and talked to local police.

Mohanty said she will submit a report to the chief minister and recommend action based on the findings.

Victims To Receive Support

After meeting the two victims, the commission chairperson said, "They want police security. They will be provided with all assistance as required. I will submit the report to the chief minister."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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