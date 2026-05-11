Odisha Congress Calls For All-Party Meet On Crime Surge

The Odisha Congress is urging Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to convene an all-party meeting to tackle the escalating crime rate and address concerns over law and order in the state.

Key Points Odisha Congress demands an all-party meeting to address the escalating crime rate in the state.

Protests erupt over a lynching incident, highlighting concerns about law and order in Odisha.

Congress calls for action against senior police officers for allegedly failing to prevent the lynching.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das criticises the government's handling of rising crime and alleged saffron group violence.

Odisha Congress on Monday asked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to convene an all-party meeting to deliberate on the spate of crimes across the state.

The Congress Khurda district unit staged a demonstration before the Commissionerate Police headquarters protesting the lynching of a man in the outskirts of the city. They demanded action against senior officers for the police "failing" to save the life of a man from the mob despite remaining present at the site.

Demands For Accountability After Lynching

Though four policemen were suspended, two home guards disengaged from service, and the Balaipatna police station inspector in charge was transferred, the agitating Congress workers demanded action against senior officers like the Commissioner of Police and his deputy.

"Attended the gherao of the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police Office organised by the Khordha DCC (district congress committee) to protest against the brutal murders in Balipatna and Balianta, which have once again exposed the alarming collapse of law & order in Odisha," OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das said in a social media post.

Congress Alleges Government Inaction

"When such heinous crimes are committed in the presence of police, it reflects the complete failure of the law & order," Das said.

The Congress demanded that the chief minister immediately convene an all-party meeting, engage in dialogue, and find a solution.

Rising Crime Concerns Across Odisha

Citing some recent murders, Das said crimes are escalating by the day.

"Today, three major crimes were reported in different parts of the state. How can the state continue like this? Saffron groups are allegedly engaging in violence, yet the government and the police are letting them off the hook," Das alleged.