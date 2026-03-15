Odisha Cong MLAs 'offered' Rs 5 cr ahead of RS poll; 2 arrested

Amidst allegations of 'Operation Lotus', two individuals have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, sparking a police investigation.

IMAGE: Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar with Odisha Congress MLAs in Bengaluru. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Key Points Two individuals were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs.

Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar alleges the BJP is behind 'Operation Lotus', offering bribes to influence Rajya Sabha elections.

Odisha Congress MLAs were moved to a resort in Bengaluru amid fears of horse-trading.

A police complaint was filed alleging bribery attempts and threats against the Odisha MLAs.

The alleged bribe involved crores of rupees per MLA to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Two people were arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs, who are staying in a resort near here, as part of BJP's "Operation Lotus," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed on Sunday.

He alleged that the BJP has planned "Operation Lotus" and was offering Rs five crore to each Odisha MLAs, who were flown here ahead of the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls in that state.

A senior Congress leader from Odisha lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru alleging that some persons attempted to bribe party MLAs and threatened them when they refused the offer.

Eight MLAs, along with some other Odisha Congress unit office bearers are camping in the resort.

They have been flown to Bengaluru with apprehensions of horse trading during the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of ruling BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate.

Shivakumar, also Congress' Karnataka chief, said two persons were apprehended at the private resort for attempting to buy over Odisha Congress MLAs.

"Four people have come. One local person named Suresh helped them; they contacted him (an MLA) online. In the morning they picked up our MLA. Our MLA told us that they offered Rs five crore for each vote. He (Congress MLA) said he is not for horse-trading," Shivakumar told reporters.

"The cheque and everything should be seized. A complaint will be filed at the police station. After that, whatever legal action is required will be taken," he added.

Shivakumar said those caught have accepted that they came for the "same purpose".

"They have admitted it and the process is on to trace others. This is the great Operation Lotus carried out by BJP friends in Karnataka," the Deputy CM said.

Operation Lotus is a term used by Congress to claim about attempts to topple a non-BJP government by the BJP whose party symbol is lotus. It also involves getting the votes on MLAs from other parties for their Rajya Sabha candidate.

According to a Congress source, one of the persons involved in the horse trading is a defeated Lok Sabha candidate.

A source shared the photograph and blank cheques as well.

"They tried to negotiate with the Congress MLA by offering a blank cheque. Both have been caught and handed over to the Bidadi police," the source said.

Cong MP alleges Rs 5 cr bribe offer to Odisha Cong MLAs

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka alleged that attempts were made to bribe party MLAs with Rs 5 crore each while they were staying at a hotel in Bengaluru.

Ulaka made the allegation in a video message released by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee after Bengaluru police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to bribe the party legislators.

"They were trying to offer Rs 5 crore each to Congress MLAs," Ulaka claimed.

The ruling BJP, however, rejected the Congress allegations.

"The Congress allegation is false. They are making such baseless claims after realising their certain defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls tomorrow. The Congress has a habit of cross-voting," Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal told reporters

According to Ulaka, four persons -- Birendra Prasad, Suresh, Ajit Sahu and Simanchal Mahakud -- had checked into the same hotel where the Congress MLAs were staying.

"These four persons came from Rourkela in Odisha and stayed in the hotel on Saturday night," he claimed.

"They had attempted to give Rs 5 crore each to MLAs. Blank cheques were recovered from their possession. During interrogation by Karnataka Police, they named BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray," Ulaka alleged.

He further claimed that the accused had called the hotel manager several times.

"The hotel is owned by Ray. The name of one Jaiswal, who is allegedly close to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has also cropped up during the investigation," he alleged.

Demanding a proper probe into the matter, Ulaka also alleged that the four persons had threatened the Congress MLAs.

"If there is any harm to our MLAs, Odisha chief minister will be responsible," the Congress MP said.

"Two people have been arrested. One of the accused has been named as Suresh. Hunt is on for the third accused," a source told PTI in Bengaluru.

Ulaka said the local police at Bidadi police station took action after the Congress lodged a formal complaint in this regard.

He said that they became suspicious after finding the four people roaming close to Congress MLAs while they were taking breakfast on Sunday morning. They too enquired about the room numbers of the Congress MLAs, Ulaka said.

Four persons approached Cong MLAs

Meanwhile, in a complaint to the Station House Officer of Bidadi police station, Ashok Kumar Das, Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Odisha, said four persons approached some of the MLAs and allegedly offered them crores of rupees each to cross-vote in favour of a candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls.

"For the safety and security of our legislators, eight of our MLAs have come to Bengaluru and have been staying here since March 12," Das said in the complaint, adding that the move was prompted by apprehensions that attempts could be made to influence legislators after the ruling BJP in Odisha fielded an additional candidate.

"Today, four unknown persons met a few of our MLAs and attempted to bribe them with crores of rupees each to cross-vote in favour of a candidate. When our MLAs rejected their offer, the individuals threatened to kill us if we returned to Odisha and also used abusive and filthy language," he alleged.

Das identified the persons involved as Birendra Prasad, Suresh, Ajit Kumar Sahu and Simachal Mohakud and urged police to "kindly take appropriate action as per law" over the alleged attempt to bribe and threats issued to the legislators.

Congress sources said these legislators will be flying to Bhubaneswar on Sunday night. They will take part in the voting on Monday morning.

According to Congress sources, the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha will take place on Monday. The BJP has fielded one more candidate, which raised apprehensions of horse-trading.

The Congress and the Biju Janata Dal have fielded a candidate.