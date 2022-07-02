News
Odisha assembly witnesses Cong-BJP spat over Nupur Sharma remark

Odisha assembly witnesses Cong-BJP spat over Nupur Sharma remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 02, 2022 19:30 IST
Odisha assembly Saturday witnessed several adjournments amid uproar by two opposition parties - the Congress and BJP over Nupur Sharma's controversial statement on Prophet Mohammad and subsequent Supreme Court's admonishment of her.

IMAGE: A view of Odisha assembly. Photograph: ANI Photo

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingaha Mishra during Zero Hour and sought to know Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's views on Sharma's statement.

“Nupur Sharma was the spokesperson or agent of Bharatiya Janta Party. On Friday, Supreme Court reprimanded her and also criticized the political party indirectly,” he said.

 

The BJP should be held responsible and the party cannot escape its responsibility, the CLP leader said.

The House witnessed a ruckus when Mishra targeted the BJP.

His statement provoked the saffron party members who also stood up near their seats and hurled allegations against the Congress.

BJP deputy leader in the House, BC Sethi said that Congress is in power in the state (Rajasthan) where the barbaric killing of a tailor took place recently.

Referring to the incident in Udaipur, he said "Did the Chief Minister of that state resign after the incident? Nupur Sharma is not a member of Odisha Assembly. Why would there be a debate on her remarks?” Sethi said.

Besides, BJP has already suspended her and she has also apologized for the same, he said.

Sethi also targeted the Congress over the issue of exodus of Kashmir pandits.

As the sloganeering continued in the House, the members of both opposition parties rushed to the well demanding action against each other.

Speaker B K Arukha, who for the first time presided over the House after his election last month, said that the House should not discuss on a person who is not its member and was not present.

The speaker's comment drew the ire of the Congress lawmakers who intensified their protests in the well of the House.

Unable to conduct the business, the speaker adjourned the house proceedings twice for 10 minutes and later till 4 pm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Nupur quizzed on June 18: Delhi police after SC rap
Plea to CJI seeks removal of remarks against Nupur
Nupur will be made big leader in 6-7 months: Owaisi
CAB grants NOC to Saha, 'will hold no grudge,' says keeper
Manipur landslide: Toll rises to 29, 34 missing
Kolkata police issues lookout notice for Nupur Sharma
NIA to probe murder of Maharashtra chemist
The War Against Coronavirus

Kolkata police issues lookout notice for Nupur Sharma

Her loose tongue set country afire: SC on Nupur Sharma

