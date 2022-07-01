Letter plea to CJI seeks removal of adverse remarks against Nupur Sharma

A letter petition was filed on Friday before Chief Justice NV Ramana seeking withdrawal of adverse remarks made by a Supreme Court bench against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma while declining her plea seeking clubbing of the FIRs against her at various places over controversial remarks made on the Prophet.

IMAGE: Nupur Sharma. Photograph: Courtesy Nupur Sharma/Twitter

Earlier in the day, a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala came down heavily on Sharma for her comments against the Prophet, saying her 'loose tongue' has 'set the entire country on fire' and that she is 'single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.'

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various States against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda, or some nefarious activities.

The letter petition, filed by Delhi-based Ajay Gautam, who claims to be a social activist, said, "issue appropriate orders or directions... to withdraw their observations in the matter of Nupur Sharma so that Nupur Sharma gets a chance of fair trial."

The letter petition said that it be treated as a PIL and the adverse remarks made during the hearing be declared as "uncalled for."

During the hearing, the apex court observed that "she actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country."

The letter petition also sought the transfer of all the cases lodged against Sharma to Delhi.