Meet A Lady Ambulance Driver

IMAGE: P G Deepamol, the first lady driver of an KANIV-108 -- the Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victim -- ambulance flashes a thumbs up on the occasion of International Women's Day in Thiruvananthapuram, March 8, 2022.

IMAGE: Deepamol, left, is congratulated by Kerala's Health, Women and Child Development Minister Veena George.

