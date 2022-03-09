News
Meet A Lady Ambulance Driver

Meet A Lady Ambulance Driver

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 09, 2022 14:24 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: P G Deepamol, the first lady driver of an KANIV-108 -- the Kerala Ambulance Network for Injured Victim -- ambulance flashes a thumbs up on the occasion of International Women's Day in Thiruvananthapuram, March 8, 2022.
All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Deepamol, left, is congratulated by Kerala's Health, Women and Child Development Minister Veena George.

 

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
