'About 30-35 people broke barricades and indulged in rioting'

A group of 30-35 people allegedly raised slogans against the police, broke barricades and snatched and damaged a loud-hailer during a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate area, according to an FIR lodged by the Delhi police.

IMAGE: A view of the debris near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, where a demolition drive was carried out by the MCD last night, in New Delhi, January 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Five people, including a juvenile, were taken into custody and 10-15 others were detained for questioning as a senior police officer said more than 100 protesters were involved in stone pelting on police officers and MCD officials involved in the drive on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Five policemen were injured in the clash, they said.

The incident occurred around 12.40 am when the crowd, despite prohibitory orders, gathered near Turkman Gate and began raising slogans against the police, the FIR lodged at Chandni Mahal Police Station said.

Constable Sandeep, in his complaint, said police made repeated announcements through a loud-hailer asking the crowd to disperse, but the group allegedly refused to follow orders.

Police barricades had been put in place, and a crowd of about 30 to 35 people had gathered at Turkman Gate, raising slogans against the police, the FIR read.

However, the crowd did not comply and continued to raise slogans, broke barricades and began indulging in rioting," it said.

The situation escalated when some people allegedly pelted stones at police personnel, leaving at least five policemen, including the station house officer (SHO), injured. The injured were taken in a government vehicle to LNJP Hospital, where they were admitted and treated.

The constable said he can identify several people involved in the violence if they are produced before him.

"They obstructed police personnel in the discharge of their official duty, damaged government property, including the loud-hailer and barricades, and caused injuries to police staff, the FIR added.

Violence broke out when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi began removing illegal constructions near the mosque in compliance with the directions of the Delhi high court. The police said residents had been informed in advance about the demolition drive and adequate force was deployed at the spot.

Four people, identified as Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Kashif (25) and Mohd Hamid (30), have been arrested, while a 17-year-old boy has been apprehended.

The FIR has been registered under sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 191 (rioting), 223(A) (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

An MCD official clarified that the mosque was not damaged during the demolition drive. Senior police officers said the situation is under control and law and order arrangements remain in place as a precautionary measure. Further investigation is underway.