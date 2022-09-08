Obamas Are Back In The White House!

Retired POTUS Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama visited the White House for the unveiling of their official portraits on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, more than five years after they left their home on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

'Barack and Michelle, welcome home,' President Joe Biden -- who served as Obama's vice president from 2008 to 2016 -- as he invited the couple on stage to unveil the portraits.

'Today, Barack and I went back to the White House to unveil our official portraits,' Michelle tweeted.

'It was so exciting to share Sharon Sprung and Robert McCurdy's incredible artistry with the world -- and to be back in the place we called home for eight years.'

Robert McCurdy, the artist Barack chose for his portrait, is known for his photo realistic oil paintings with unusually sparse backgrounds.

Michelle is pictured in a blue dress in the White House's Red Room, in a painting by Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung.

IMAGE: Michelle and Barack Obama unveil their official portraits in the East Room of the White House. All photographs: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Barack gets goofy.

IMAGE: Like the portraits, folks?

IMAGE: A kiss for Michelle, who, by the way, turns 60 on January 17, 2024; Barack turned 61 last month, on August 4.

IMAGE: Jill and Joe Biden grew remarkably close to the Obamas during their White House years.

IMAGE: Artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung who painted the official White House portraits of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com