Why Was Nusrat Jahan Questioned By ED In Housing Fraud Case?

Actress Nusrat Jahan faces scrutiny as she appears before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a housing fraud case, raising questions about her involvement and the fate of defrauded homebuyers.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Nusrat Jahan, a former TMC MP, was questioned by the ED regarding a housing fraud case.

The investigation centres on a housing project in Rajarhat where buyers allegedly did not receive promised flats.

Jahan was previously associated with the company under scrutiny as a director.

BJP leader Shankudeb Panda filed the complaint, alleging that senior citizens were defrauded.

Jahan denies all allegations of fraud and association with the company.

Actor and former TMC MP Nusrat Jahan appeared before the ED at its Salt Lake office here on Wednesday in connection with a fraud case involving a housing project, an official said.

Jahan, accompanied by actor and husband Yash Dasgupta, arrived at the CGO Complex in the morning, but declined to speak to reporters.

ED Investigation Into Housing Project Fraud

"She has been summoned in connection with an ongoing investigation into a housing fraud case. Certain new information has emerged over the past few months, necessitating her appearance," an ED official said.

The central agency is probing allegations of fraud linked to a housing project in Rajarhat, where a firm had allegedly collected money from buyers on the promise of providing flats but failed to deliver. Jahan was previously associated as a director of the company under scrutiny, according to officials.

Previous Questioning and Allegations

The actor had earlier been questioned by the agency in 2023 for nearly six hours in connection with the same case.

The complaint was lodged by BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, who alleged that over 400 senior citizens were duped by the firm during 2014-15 after being promised 1,000 sq ft flats in exchange for payments of around Rs 5.5 lakh each.

The complainants allegedly neither received the flats nor refunds.

Jahan's Denial of Involvement

Jahan has denied all allegations, including any association with the company as a director.

The Enforcement Directorate investigates financial crimes and money laundering in India. The agency has been actively pursuing cases related to alleged financial irregularities in various housing projects across the country. Such investigations often involve examining the flow of funds and the roles of individuals associated with the companies involved.