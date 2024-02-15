ED summons Mahua Moitra, Mukul Roy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued summonses to two Trinamool Congress leaders, including MP and popular Bengali actor Dev, for questioning in connection with its probes into money laundering cases, an official said.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The probe agency summoned TMC Ghatal MP Dev aka Dipak Adhikari over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to a cattle smuggling scam, asking him to appear before its officers in New Delhi on February 21.

The ED also asked senior TMC leader Mukul Roy to be present for questioning in the national capital on February 19 in connection with its investigation into siphoning of funds in a chit fund case.

Earlier in the day, another party leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was summoned by the ED for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case next week.

Dev had appeared before the CBI at its Kolkata office in February 2022 for questioning in the same case.

The CBI had arrested TMC leader from Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. Mondal is in ED custody at present.

Subhranshu Roy, the son of Mukul Roy, said his father is unable to walk properly and would not be able to reach New Delhi for questioning.

"My father has been keeping unwell for several years and he is unable to walk. It is difficult for him to go to New Delhi. But, we have no problem if the ED officers visit our residence to question him," Subhranshu said.

Former Rajya Sabha MP of the TMC, K D Singh, had earlier been arrested in the Alchemist chit fund case.