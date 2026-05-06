Nurse Arrested In Telangana For Selling Newborn, Claiming Death

A nurse in Telangana has been arrested for allegedly selling a newborn baby after falsely informing the mother of the child's death, sparking a police investigation into child trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A nurse in Telangana has been arrested for allegedly selling a newborn baby for Rs 1.5 lakh.

The nurse falsely told the mother that her baby had died shortly after birth.

The baby was sold to a childless couple in Siddipet district through a mediator.

Police rescued the baby and returned her to the mother after she filed a complaint.

An investigation is underway to determine the hospital's role in the baby selling incident.

Four persons, one of whom was a nurse at a private hospital, were arrested in Medak district of Telangana for allegedly selling a newborn baby for Rs 1.5 lakh after falsely telling the mother that her child had died soon after birth, police said on Wednesday.

A 27-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was travelling with her husband from Hyderabad to their native place in Papannapet mandal of Medak district last month.

On the way, she was allegedly attacked by monkeys at a bus stop in Medak town while eating snacks, causing her to fall and sustain bleeding injuries, a police official said. She was taken to a hospital in Medak town, where she received treatment for the bleeding.

Details of the Baby Selling Incident

On April 13, she delivered a baby girl at the hospital. However, a nurse informed her that the newborn had died shortly after birth and was declared stillborn. The woman was later discharged.

The nurse, through a mediator, allegedly sold the baby to a childless couple in Siddipet district for Rs 1.5 lakh. Police said the nurse received Rs 1.4 lakh, while the mediator was paid Rs 10,000. The nurse reportedly covered the delivery expenses.

Police Investigation and Rescue

During a follow-up visit, the woman was allegedly informed that her baby had not died but had been sold. She then approached the police on May 3 and lodged a complaint.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to trafficking of a minor and kidnapping, as well as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

During the investigation, the police rescued the baby and handed her over to the mother on Tuesday.

Arrests and Further Inquiries

The nurse, the mediator, and the childless couple who purchased the baby were arrested the same day and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, police said.

Police officials also said they are verifying the role of the hospital in the incident.