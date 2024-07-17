NTK functionary hacked to death in Madurai, 4 held

A senior functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday, and four persons were arrested in connection with the murder, police said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The arrest was made by the Tallakulam police hours after his murder over a property dispute among the family, they said.

The functionary -- Balasubramanian -- was on a morning walk when he was chased and done to death by the gang, a police official said.

The killing of Balasubramanian, who is Madurai district deputy secretary of the Tamil nationalist party -- Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) -- comes days after the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party state chief K Armstrong in Chennai.

Police, however, ruled out any political motive in Balasubramanian's killing.

The party's chief coordinator Seeman condemned the killing and urged the police to arrest the culprits immediately.

'We will launch a protest if those responsible for the death of Balasubramanian are not arrested immediately,' Seeman said in a post on 'X' tagging Chief Minister M K Stalin @mkstalin and @CMOTamilnadu.

'I was shocked to hear the news that brother Balasubramanian, who was the deputy secretary of Madurai North district Naam Tamilar Katchi, was hacked to death. I strongly condemn the perpetrators of this heartless atrocity,' he said.

Expressing anguish over the demise of Balasubramanian, Seeman extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends.

According to police, C Balasubramanian,48, hailed from Sellur in Madurai, and was allegedly involved in financial disputes.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the killing could be a revenge attack. Investigation is underway," a senior police official said.

The incident happened on Vallabai Road in Chokkikulam. The assailants inflicted fatal injuries on the NTK leader before making good their escape.

Balasubramanian was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared 'brought dead', said police.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said the 'brutal murder' of NTK office bearer by a gang of four men in a locality where many VIP's including a minister's house was located 'shows the failure and breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu'.

'It has exposed the state government's inefficiency in administration,' Thirupathy said in a post on 'X'.

Tamil Nadu, which was termed as Eden of Peace was now turning into 'a murderous state', he said and sought to know what the chief minister was doing.

Accusing the BJP of maintaining double standards with regard to the law and order in the non-BJP ruled states, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson and advocate Saravanan Annadurai said the law and order was well maintained in the state.

'My question is whether the government is not investigating properly or allowing the culprits to go scot-free or shielding any culprits? The answer is a resolute no. So, we can never say it is a breakdown of law and order,' Saravanan told PTI.

Police have already clarified that Balasubramanian's death was not a political murder and that it was due to personal animosity, he added.