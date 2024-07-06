Eight suspects detained in Tamil Nadu BSP president's murder case

At least eight suspects have been secured in connection with the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party state president K Armstrong, a senior police official said.

IMAGE: BSP workers and supporters protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital where party chief K Armstrong’s body has been kept in the mortuary for autopsy, in Chennai, July 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

The police have formed 10 teams to crack the case, Asra Garg, additional commissioner (North) told reporters late on Friday.

"We have secured eight suspects so far. This is early an investigation, a preliminary investigation. So after some time, a clear and better picture will emerge with more facts and circumstances coming to light," he said.

There are some "two to three suspicious motives", but the exact one would come to light only after the interrogation of the suspects, he added.

The 52-year-old Armstrong, state chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party was hacked to death by a six-member gang near his house here on Friday.

The victim is a former councillor of Chennai Corporation.